Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

SPWH traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 27,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

