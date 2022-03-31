Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

