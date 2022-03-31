SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $31,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

