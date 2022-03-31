Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.01

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 62.80 ($0.82). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 103,485 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £102.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.01.

In related news, insider Richard Thomson acquired 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £4,990.70 ($6,537.46).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

