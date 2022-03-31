STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

