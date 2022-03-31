Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

