Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 4.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 34,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,736,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.87%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

