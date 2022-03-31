STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $17,544.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.