Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.