State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.