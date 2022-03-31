State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

EQIX stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $753.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

