State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equifax by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.86. 4,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.13. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.91 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

