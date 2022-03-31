State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.33. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,548. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.65.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.09.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

