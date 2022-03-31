State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $236.99. 20,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

