State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 14,780 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 142,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,324. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

