State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 64,100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

ICE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.35. 1,861,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.