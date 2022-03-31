State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $269.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,449. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $248.95 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.