State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

