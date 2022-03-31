Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.16. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 552,431 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.64 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.