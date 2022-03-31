Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.16. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 552,431 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.64 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
