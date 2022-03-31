Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.