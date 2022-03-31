Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,559. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

