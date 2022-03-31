Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $467,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

