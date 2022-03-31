Step Hero Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $631,516.99 and approximately $101,546.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00108431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.