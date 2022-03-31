Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 23,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,310. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

