Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PBEGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

