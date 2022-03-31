Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PBEGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13.
About Touchstone Exploration (Get Rating)
