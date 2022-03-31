Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 32,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the average daily volume of 1,856 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

