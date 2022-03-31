Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the average volume of 1,690 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $394.27 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

