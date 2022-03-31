Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

