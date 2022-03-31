StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $146.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

