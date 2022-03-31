StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.39. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.