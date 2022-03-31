StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

ADC opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

