StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Alico alerts:

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alico has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alico by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.