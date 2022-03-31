StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

