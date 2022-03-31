StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.