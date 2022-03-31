StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.29. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

