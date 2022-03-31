StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.