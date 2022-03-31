StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTLT. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

