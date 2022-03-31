StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

