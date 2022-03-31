StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

EQC stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.49 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

