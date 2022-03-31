StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
EQC stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.49 and a beta of 0.17.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.