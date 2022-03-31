StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ETD stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)
Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.
