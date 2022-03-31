StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

