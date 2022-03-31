StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

