StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

