StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landec by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Landec by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.