StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

