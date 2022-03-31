StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.