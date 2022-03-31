StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

MBUU opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 63,332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

