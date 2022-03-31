StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

MKTX opened at $346.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

