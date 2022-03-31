StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Novan alerts:

NOVN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $67,030. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.