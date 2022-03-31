StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $922.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.47 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

